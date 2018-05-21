App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 21, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell IRB Infrastructure Developers, target Rs 227: Dinesh Rohira

"The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 260 levels and support is placed at Rs 215 levels which will remain crucial. We have a sell recommendation for IRB Infra which is currently trading at Rs. 238.50," says Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO at 5nance.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

IRB Infrastructure Developers continued to consolidate on its weekly price chart despite attempting to breakout during its previous sessions from Rs 283 levels but failed to sustain the momentum.

Further, it witnessed a sustained selling pressure to breach below crucial EMA levels placed at Rs 249 levels coupled with weak volume trajectory, and thus indicating a negative sentiment for the scrip.

The scrip formed a strong bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart suggesting a negative momentum in coming session.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator continued to indicate negative signal with RSI at 49 levels which is still above oversold zone coupled with weak support from MACD trend.

The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 260 levels and support is placed at Rs 215 levels which will remain crucial. We have a sell recommendation for IRB Infra which is currently trading at Rs. 238.50.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Stocks Views

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.