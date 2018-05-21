Sell IRB Infrastructure Developers, target Rs 227: Dinesh Rohira

Dinesh Rohira

IRB Infrastructure Developers continued to consolidate on its weekly price chart despite attempting to breakout during its previous sessions from Rs 283 levels but failed to sustain the momentum.

Further, it witnessed a sustained selling pressure to breach below crucial EMA levels placed at Rs 249 levels coupled with weak volume trajectory, and thus indicating a negative sentiment for the scrip.

The scrip formed a strong bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart suggesting a negative momentum in coming session.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator continued to indicate negative signal with RSI at 49 levels which is still above oversold zone coupled with weak support from MACD trend.

The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 260 levels and support is placed at Rs 215 levels which will remain crucial. We have a sell recommendation for IRB Infra which is currently trading at Rs. 238.50.

