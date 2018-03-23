App
Mar 23, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell GSFC, Muthoot Finance, DLF; buy NTPC: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can sell GSFC, Muthoot Finance and DLF and can buy NTPC.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "GSFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 120.5, target of Rs 110."

"Muthoot Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 390, target of Rs 360," he said.

"DLF is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 211 and target of Rs 194."

"NTPC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 168 and target of Rs 176," he said.

"Andhra Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 41 and target of Rs 37."

"Dish TV is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 67.5 and target of Rs 70."

