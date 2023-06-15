English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sell EURINR; target of : 88.70 : June 15, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro edged higher by 0.30% on Wednesday amid soft US dollar. Further, rising expectations that the European Central Bank will raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years and leave the door open to more hikes supported single currency.

    June 15, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro edged higher by 0.30% on Wednesday amid soft US dollar. Further, rising expectations that the European Central Bank will raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years and leave the door open to more hikes supported single currency. Further, euro was supported on uptick in German 10 years bond yields • The Euro is likely to trade with a negative bias for the day amid firm dollar after Fed signalled they will increase the interest rate by 50 basis points by the end of the year. Meanwhile, sharp fall may be cushioned on expectations that the ECB will hike its interest rate today. EURUSD is likely to break the level of 1.0810 to trade in downward trend towards the level of 1.0780. EURINR is likely to face resistance near 88.95 levels and drop towards the level of 88.70.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 88.85-88.86
    Target:88.70Stop Loss: 88.95
    Support: 88.70/88.6088.95/89.10
    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    15062023 - curr

    Related stories

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 11:16 am