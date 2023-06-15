Sell EURINR; target of : 88.70 : June 15, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged higher by 0.30% on Wednesday amid soft US dollar. Further, rising expectations that the European Central Bank will raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years and leave the door open to more hikes supported single currency. Further, euro was supported on uptick in German 10 years bond yields • The Euro is likely to trade with a negative bias for the day amid firm dollar after Fed signalled they will increase the interest rate by 50 basis points by the end of the year. Meanwhile, sharp fall may be cushioned on expectations that the ECB will hike its interest rate today. EURUSD is likely to break the level of 1.0810 to trade in downward trend towards the level of 1.0780. EURINR is likely to face resistance near 88.95 levels and drop towards the level of 88.70.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR June futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 88.85-88.86 Target:88.70 Stop Loss: 88.95 Support: 88.70/88.60 88.95/89.10

15062023 - curr