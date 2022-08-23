 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sell EURINR; target of : 79.70: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Aug 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated by almost 0.90% on Monday amid a sharp rise in the US dollar index.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated by almost 0.90% on Monday amid a sharp rise in the US dollar index. Further, the Euro was pressurised after Bundesbank said in a report that recession in Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy, is increasingly likely and inflation will continue to accelerate and could peak at more than 10% this autumn.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

23082022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Aug 23, 2022 10:18 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.