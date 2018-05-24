App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Divi's Laboratories, target Rs 1040: Abhishek Mondal

"Traders can sell the stock after some technical bounce back around Rs 1,100-1,110 with a stop loss above Rs 1,138 for a target of Rs 1,040," says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abhishek Mondal

Divi's Laboratories has given a close below its 50 percent retracement level of March to May up move around Rs 1,124 on Tuesday with higher volumes, which indicates that the bias could remain bearish for the next few trading sessions.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) showing downward move and MACD continuously trading below the signal line suggests limited upside.

Based on the above observations, the stock is likely to move down in the near-term.

Traders can sell the stock after some technical bounce back around Rs 1,100-1,110 with a stop loss above Rs 1,138 (closing basis) for a target of Rs 1,040.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Divis Laboratories #Stocks Views

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.