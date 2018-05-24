Sell Divi's Laboratories, target Rs 1040: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

Divi's Laboratories has given a close below its 50 percent retracement level of March to May up move around Rs 1,124 on Tuesday with higher volumes, which indicates that the bias could remain bearish for the next few trading sessions.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) showing downward move and MACD continuously trading below the signal line suggests limited upside.

Based on the above observations, the stock is likely to move down in the near-term.

Traders can sell the stock after some technical bounce back around Rs 1,100-1,110 with a stop loss above Rs 1,138 (closing basis) for a target of Rs 1,040.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.