App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Bharti Airtel, target Rs 335: Vinay Rajani

"Oscillators like RSI, MACD, and DMI have been showing weakness on the charts. We recommend selling Bharti Airtel for the downside target of 335 and keeping a stop loss above Rs 380," says Vinay Rajani, Technical Analyst, PCG Desk at HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinay Rajani

Telecom sector has been struggling for the last many years and the underperformance is likely to continue in the coming times also.

Bharti Airtel has recently breached the crucial support of double bottom placed at Rs 375 on the daily charts. On the weekly charts, the stock has confirmed breakdown from the bearish head and shoulder pattern.

The stock is currently trading below 50, 100 and 200-DMA, indicating a bearish trend on all time frames. Bearish Death crossover setup was witnessed recently on the charts, as 50 and 100 DMA reached below 200-DMA.

Oscillators like RSI, MACD, and DMI have been showing weakness on the charts. We recommend selling Bharti Airtel for the downside target of 335 and keeping a stop loss above Rs 380.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Stocks Views

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.