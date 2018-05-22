Sell Bharti Airtel, target Rs 335: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Telecom sector has been struggling for the last many years and the underperformance is likely to continue in the coming times also.

Bharti Airtel has recently breached the crucial support of double bottom placed at Rs 375 on the daily charts. On the weekly charts, the stock has confirmed breakdown from the bearish head and shoulder pattern.

The stock is currently trading below 50, 100 and 200-DMA, indicating a bearish trend on all time frames. Bearish Death crossover setup was witnessed recently on the charts, as 50 and 100 DMA reached below 200-DMA.

Oscillators like RSI, MACD, and DMI have been showing weakness on the charts. We recommend selling Bharti Airtel for the downside target of 335 and keeping a stop loss above Rs 380.

: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.