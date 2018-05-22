Sell Apollo Hospitals, target Rs 890: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

The pharma and healthcare sector has been underperforming for the last 3 years and the Nifty Pharma index has reached its new 52-week low recently.

Apollo Hospitals has also been showing weakness on the short to medium term charts. On the weekly charts, the stock has confirmed breakdown from its bearish head and shoulder pattern.

The stock is currently trading below 50, 100 and 200-DMA, indicating a bearish trend on all time frames. Oscillators like RSI, MACD, and DMI have been showing weakness on the charts.

We recommend selling Apollo Hospitals for the downside target of Rs 890, and keeping a stop loss above Rs 1,050.

: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.