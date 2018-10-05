Sell Adani Ports, target Rs 298: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Adani Ports has broken down from its descending Triangle pattern on the daily chart and has also sustained below the breakdown zone for the second consecutive week.

Adani Ports has also broken below its long-term 200-DEMA which further adds conviction on the bearish stance on the stock.

: The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.