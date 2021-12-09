MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Self-driving startup Robotics Research raises $228 million in funding

The fundraising round also included an investment from Luminar Technologies, which makes lidar sensors used in self-driving cars.

Reuters
December 09, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Self-driving technology startup Robotic Research said on Thursday it has raised $228 million from investors including SoftBank to scale up its commercial division's solutions for trucks, buses and logistics vehicles.

The fundraising round also included an investment from Luminar Technologies, which makes lidar sensors used in self-driving cars.

Robotic Research has been working on a variety of military applications for the U.S. Department of Defense for 20 years, including self-driving road clearing vehicles used in Afghanistan, and an autonomous shuttle for wounded soldiers at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

The company also runs "platooning" cargo services - where driverless trucks follow a lead truck at a set distance on highways - for the U.S. Army.

Robotic Research Chief Executive Alberto Lacaze told Reuters prices of sensors had made commercial applications for self-driving unaffordable for years, but that had now changed and the company's RR.AI commercial unit was now capitalising on it.

Close

Related stories

"That's one of the reasons we have sought investment now is because the prices of the sensors and the hardware have changed to where they are usable on the commercial side," Lacaze said. "We are already scaling up and this allows us to do it faster."

While much of the early focus on autonomous vehicles was on robotaxis, more investment is flowing to less-complicated uses in logistics that can generate revenue much sooner.

Lacaze said his company's work for the military has involved operating in "edge case" areas that are dusty, where there is no GPS, no road markings or any well-defined roads at all - experience that other autonomous technology companies lack.

"We feel very confident moving to the commercial side where most of our competitors have been working in very prescribed areas," he said.

In the next year, RR.AI will deploy autonomous vehicles for Canada's logging industry and a number of agricultural vehicles. The company is also working on pilot projects using "yard dogs", or trucks used in distribution yards.

RR.AI is also deploying partially autonomous systems on buses in Kansas City, Missouri with U.S. bus manufacturer GILLIG and in Connecticut with Canadian NFI Group Inc's New Flyer Industries bus division.

When asked about a possible listing, Lacaze said Robotic Research may go public at some point but that was not currently a priority.

"Right now we're more interested in expanding and delivering savings for our customers," he said.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Robotics Research
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.