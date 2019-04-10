Select mid-size MNCs receive I-T notices over skipped tax assessments: Report

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has issued notices to a few mid-sized multinational corporations (MNCs) for escaping tax assessments for over seven years, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Most foreign companies do not have a presence in India, and have revenues ranging from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,500 crore, generated from sale of technology or digital services.

The companies’ clients are required to make tax deductions before making payments, the report said.

“Wherever notices have been issued to foreign companies under Section 147, tax authorities want to examine whether appropriate taxes have been withheld or whether the foreign entity has treated the income as exempt,” a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India, along with other countries, is considering taxing MNCs based on the volume of transactions and number of consumers.

Overseas companies are required to pay 10 percent tax on income earned in India if they do not have a permanent establishment here, and 40 percent if they have an official presence.

Last year, the government introduced a slew of measures to tax companies with 'significant economic presence' or digital permanent establishments, and could be enforced later this year, sources told the newspaper.

Many MNCs do not have official operations in India since they want to avoid paying taxes both in their home country and in India.

The notices issued by the I-T Department could lead to litigation and many companies could receive huge tax demands this week, a tax expert told the newspaper.