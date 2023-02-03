 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Select Adani stocks rebound as bears cover, but Street still wary

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Adani Enterprises ended 1.4 percent higher over its previous close at Rs 1,586.80, after almost slipping into three digits earlier in the session.

Key Adani group stocks, led by flagship Adani Enterprises, rebounded on February 3 on likely covering of positions by short sellers.

There were unconfirmed reports that the beleaguered group managed to get fund commitments from some Middle East investors. But most stocks from the Adani stable remained under pressure, with as many as six hitting the lower end of the intra-day circuit filter.

At the close, Adani stocks had shed $111 billion in market capitalisation in eight trading sessions since Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on the group’s governance practices. This contrasted with the upbeat mood in the market as the benchmark indices rose over 1 percent on February 3.

Adani Enterprises ended 1.4 percent higher over its previous close at Rs 1,586.80, after almost slipping into three digits earlier. Theoretically, those who bought the stock at the day’s low of Rs 1,017.45 and still holding it would have made an over 50 percent profit.