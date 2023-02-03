Select Adani stocks rebound as bears cover, but Street still wary

Key Adani group stocks, led by flagship Adani Enterprises, rebounded on February 3 on likely covering of positions by short sellers.

There were unconfirmed reports that the beleaguered group managed to get fund commitments from some Middle East investors. But most stocks from the Adani stable remained under pressure, with as many as six hitting the lower end of the intra-day circuit filter.

At the close, Adani stocks had shed $111 billion in market capitalisation in eight trading sessions since Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on the group’s governance practices. This contrasted with the upbeat mood in the market as the benchmark indices rose over 1 percent on February 3.

Adani Enterprises ended 1.4 percent higher over its previous close at Rs 1,586.80, after almost slipping into three digits earlier. Theoretically, those who bought the stock at the day’s low of Rs 1,017.45 and still holding it would have made an over 50 percent profit.

However, the outlook on the group remains wary, with most investors saying they would wait for the situation to stabilise before looking for bargains.

Read More

The recovery in Adani Ports, ACC and Ambuja Cements was attributed to a mix of short covering and value buying for two reasons: these companies have hard assets and their price-earnings multiples look reasonable compared with the rest, which are still quoting at exorbitant valuations.

Unusual situation

The 25-50 percent crash in the group’s stocks has flummoxed even veteran brokers as institutional investors and retail investors do not have huge holdings.

“You are not yet hearing of any brokers going bust despite such a massive fall. That is strange,” said a trader who has been around for over three decades.

“And you did not hear of too many people making obscene profits when the share prices were rising. This is quite unlike in the past when institutions and retail investors were overexposed to flavor-of-the-season stocks,” the trader said, referring to the dotcom boom in 1999-2000 and the infra+realty-led bull run of 2007-08.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, which has fallen 50 percent since the Hindenburg Research report, there was no unusual spike in delivery volumes as a percentage of total volumes or in the open interest in futures. Brokers speculated that the shares pledged by public investors may have been offloaded due to margin calls.

Hindenburg Research said January 24 it had taken a short position in Adani group companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.