Segmentation is tough, but here’s a practical approach

M Muneer
Jun 01, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

Segmentation is always tricky. To really deliver actionable findings from the segmentation work, you must evaluate a number of possible dimensions.

Large companies spend crores of rupees doing research to fine-tune appropriate segments in a market that is increasingly getting fragmented.

Segmentation is in everyone’s mind whether one is in marketing or manufacturing. Marketing gurus from Kotler to Ries stress the importance of segmenting customers and markets for better strategic thinking. I advise most of my clients to undertake an intense session of segmentation. It is a critical aspect to drive business growth.

SMEs across the world have probably done some basic level segmentation of their markets and customers, leading to some broad strategic planning for targets such as volume and profitability growth, market share, etc. Large companies spend crores of rupees doing research to fine-tune appropriate segments in a market that is increasingly getting fragmented.

However, many marketing folks find it hard and at the end of a cumbersome segmentation exercise, they are still left with the question, “Now, what do I do?”

How do you make practical the segmentation journey? How do you make use of the results beyond just a document for internal consumption? To really deliver actionable findings from the segmentation work, you must evaluate a number of possible dimensions.


Segmentation is always tricky. The power of segmentation is when all stakeholders with their expertise plan to hold workout sessions with the research team to make them understand your business goals. Take the responsibility to ensure that the results are not only insightful but also practical.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.
TAGS: #smart growth #SME marketing
