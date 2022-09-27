Seed treatment solutions in India soon from Corteva Agriscience

Representative image

US-headquartered global pure-play agriculture giant Corteva Agriscience is preparing to launch shortly India’s first seed treatment solution that helps the farmers protect the seed from the start to address the challenges of diseases, insects/ pests, and an unpredictable environment.

Announcing this at the company’s Toopran Research Centre located in Wargal Mandal of Telangana, its South Asia president Rahoul Sawani told visiting journalists that the seed treatment solution was already launched in China and Thailand with farmers reaping rich benefits.

Sawani said the seed treatment solution is currently being registered with the Indian regulator to be launched soon in the subcontinent to help the farmers save on multiple rounds of chemical sprays to address diseases, insects, and pests.

To begin with, the New York Stock Exchange-listed company, which was earlier the agriculture division of DowDuPoint, will offer the seed treatment solutions to the rice and corn crops in India to be extended to other crops subsequently. Corteva, with three production and manufacturing facilities and five research and development facilities in India, claims to enjoy reach to over 10 million farmers with 150 million hectares of farmland in India.

Sawani said the seed treatment solution from Corteva involves the application of chemical or biological substances such as fungicides and insecticides directly to the surface of a seed, thereby helping safeguard the seeds and seedlings against various insects, fungal diseases and soil-borne pathogens.

The $19.5 billion firm in revenues for 2021 claims that its seed treatment solutions, which were tried successfully in field trials by farmers across various agro-climatic conditions, helped improve seed and plant health, germination rates, protect plants from the start when they were most vulnerable to insects and diseases. Apart from helping farmers significantly reduce the usage of crop protection products, the seed treatment solution also helps increase quality and improved harvest, said Sawani.

Pointing out that the yield and profitability of farmers were adversely affected over the last few years owing to a growing set of challenges that included unpredictable weather, Rahoul Sawani said Corteva’s seed treatment solutions were aimed at helping farmers get their crops off to the best start and achieve a successful harvest.

Since seed treatment solutions are target-specific chemicals that involve treating the seed rather than applying crop protection chemicals in the fields, they can help substantially lower the environmental exposure to chemicals in agriculture, said Prasanta Patra, Corteva’s Regional Commercialization and Business Lead for Seed Applied Technologies. Further, he said, the seed treatment solutions that help reduce the spraying of crop protection chemicals on crops and fields will also help preserve biodiversity and pollinators, thereby ensuring sustainable agriculture.