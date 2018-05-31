See support for MCX Crude at Rs 4,570-4,490/bbl levels

Sam Nair

Precious metals have opened on a positive note today with gold at $1306.0/oz, up 0.35 percent, and silver at $16.57/oz, up 0.16 percent. The Italian crisis has resulted in safe haven demand. However, it has created an uncertain scenario for prices, as the euro could weaken sharply and in turn lead to gains in the dollar index: the greenback and commodities tend to have a sharp inverse correlation.

The markets are consolidating around the $1,300/oz range as traders' figure whether the currency gains or safe haven demand would drive short term prices.

On the data front, we have unemployment claims and the PCE index - the key inflation metric used by the US Federal Reserve - ahead of opening of US commodity markets which could weigh on intraday prices. Our intraday view is positive and we may see precious metals recover further ahead of the macro releases.

Base metals have opened higher today after stronger Chinese PMI data, which boosted confidence on its economic growth. Copper is trading at $6,856 per tonne, up 0.22 percent, and nickel is the best performer in trade today at $15,195 per tonne, up 0.8 percent. The US-China trade talks continue to remain in focus but the markets remain hopeful that the issue will be resolved ahead of the June deadline.

Nickel has been a major beneficiary of the firm demand from electric vehicles and stainless steel sector which continue to support prices in the short term. Technically, the intraday bias for base metals is inclined to be on the higher side. The metal is seen breaking above its trading range of $992-1,022 per tonne (June contract) and sustained close above this level should see prices rally to $1,050-1,060 per tonne in the immediate term. Copper could attempt its resistance placed at $465 per tonne, but upsides are likely to be limited.

Crude oil has opened on a weaker note, with near-month WTI futures down 0.31 percent at $68 per barrel. Natural gas is up about half a percent at $2.90 per mBtu. The weekly inventories report is due at 8.30 pm today, with analysts forecasting a 2.21 million barrels build up in the previous week compared to American Petroleum Institute (API). The forecasts called for a build-up of 1 million bbl in oil, 1.46 million bbl in distillate inventories but a decline of 1.68 million bbl in gasoline stocks.

The black gold should continue to remain under pressure as higher inventories, increasing US production and Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting on Sunday weigh on prices. Technically, Rs 4,570 per bbl acts as immediate support below which prices should aim for the key support placed at Rs 4,490 per bbl. Natural gas storage data is also due at 8.pm, with forecasts calling for 102 BCF build in the previous week.

The author is AVP - Commodities at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd.