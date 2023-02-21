 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
See further upside in bank performance, COVID-19 risks largely over; says Fitch Ratings

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The ratings agency said the sector's impaired-loan ratio declined to 4.5 percent in the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2023 (9MFY23), from 6 percent at FY22.

Fitch Ratings on February 21 said that it sees further upside in Indian banks' performance, taking into account the steadily improving bank balance sheets over the past three years and the Covid-19-related risks ebbing out.

“A sustained improvement in the financial performance of Indian banks bodes well for the sector’s intrinsic risk profiles,” Fitch Ratings said in a report.

On the asset quality front, the ratings agency said the sector's impaired-loan ratio declined to 4.5 percent in the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2023 (9MFY23), from 6 percent at FY22, which was down 60 basis points below ratings agency’s estimate.

However, despite the increase in write-offs, higher loan growth, supported by lower slippages and improved recoveries, has also played a role.