See further upside in bank performance, COVID-19 risks largely over; says Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings on February 21 said that it sees further upside in Indian banks' performance, taking into account the steadily improving bank balance sheets over the past three years and the Covid-19-related risks ebbing out.

“A sustained improvement in the financial performance of Indian banks bodes well for the sector’s intrinsic risk profiles,” Fitch Ratings said in a report.

On the asset quality front, the ratings agency said the sector's impaired-loan ratio declined to 4.5 percent in the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2023 (9MFY23), from 6 percent at FY22, which was down 60 basis points below ratings agency’s estimate.

However, despite the increase in write-offs, higher loan growth, supported by lower slippages and improved recoveries, has also played a role.

Further, improving provision cover of banks also supported lenders’ ability to withstand risk.

As per the release, private banks are significantly better placed than state banks due to their lower impaired loan ratio of 2.1 percent, against state banks’ 5.6 percent.

The ratings agency said that the higher-than-expected loan growth and improving net interest margins of banks benefitted lenders' earnings.

While, it said that sustained high loan growth, accompanied by rising risk density, could pressure capital.

The sector's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio rose by around 54 basis points in 9MFY23 to 13.3 percent, alongside a 460 basis points drop in the net impaired loans/equity ratio to 9.6 percent.

The drop shows that unexpected risks to capital are easing, state banks' CET1 ratio of 11.5 percent – although improved over prior years – could be more at risk in a downside scenario than private banks' significantly higher 16.3 percent.