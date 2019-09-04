Seeing fall in home prices, clearance of inventory: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

India’s ambitious dream to become a $5 trillion economy is difficult but achievable and we should not lose heart over the decline in GDP growth, a senior banker has said. While there is a slowdown in the automobile sector, affordable housing segment is showing a pickup and home loans are growing, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

“For home loans, the growth is very good. SBI is still growing at 18 percent,” he noted.

“If you look at our country, the demographics have not undergone a change. In many countries, demographics itself becomes an issue for reviving the economy. So, we are not in that situation. India remains an aspirational country. So that has not changed. The mood is down a bit,” Kumar said, while commenting on the current economic slowdown.

The flurry of activity in the government shows that the Centre is fully aware of the situation and there is a sincere effort to correct it wherever they can intervene, he observed.

Excerpts from the interview:

First this $5 trillion economy was very big aspirational number but now after the gross domestic product numbers of last week, it seems to be a stretch. What is your sense? Should we worry 8 percent nominal growth will make that goal very difficult by 2024?

Goal may be difficult, but still some of the underlying factors have not changed. That is what I always say. So we should not lose heart so quickly. There is still time that we can correct the situation. If I look at the flurry of activity which is happening now, even in the government, that means the government is fully aware of the situation and there is a sincere effort to correct the situation wherever they can intervene.

Otherwise, our economy, if you look at it, the demographics have not undergone a change. In many countries demographics itself becomes an issue for reviving the economy. So, we are not in that situation. India remains an aspirational country. So that has not changed. The mood is down a bit.

I agree with you, this is the first quarter of 20 quarters that this government will have and before we hit 2024, when we should hit $5 trillion but are you getting a sense after looking at? If you look at July and August, car sales, the most important lead indicator is still looking extremely despondent, are there other sectors which are giving you any encouragement?

I am hearing demand slowdown from almost all sectors, that is a fact and in auto it has been more pronounced. Even last time, when I spoke to you, I had said that auto sector requires a deeper analysis. It may not be purely cyclical, there may be certain structural changes, we cannot ignore the fact that some newcomers have come and they have to stop booking because the bookings were beyond their expectation. So the slowdown is evident in the auto sector.

You are saying auto slowdown is not economy slowdown?

That is what I said last time also. It is a sector-specific issue and auto sector particularly has become a bit of a puzzle. That will have to be addressed. There is more awareness today about environment. You have more and more cities where public transport is being promoted.

You have aggregators like Ola and Uber, so people are thinking -- do I need to own a car and bear the cost? So there are many issues. Non-banking financial companies were on the top of it; there was a slowdown in financing. So when all the factors combine, what we are seeing is an impact.

I take your point that we should not extrapolate auto sector because it is affected by digital, environmental and social factors. But when you look at the gross domestic product number from the expenditure side, consumption growth is 3.1 percent. That kind of a number we have not seen in a very long time, so do you think now you will have to worry about your retail loans?

We have to, all of us know there is a slowdown in auto loans. However, the growth is very good in home loans. State Bank of India is still growing at 18 percent. When I talk to the builders, some of them are saying that they are seeing a pickup in the affordable housing segment and inventory has come down.

Yesterday, I was having a discussion with a very prominent builder. And it was his assessment that prices have also come down. Once the affordability improves and builders have also come on board to clear the inventory, they cannot hold on to it for a long time.

Let me come to your role of a knowledge economy. Do you think this time around you are better prepared because you have now become a bank of a knowledge economy? There is more data, more analytics available, is that how you interpret or we should interpret this topic?

Knowledge economy is a wide term. When we were deliberating on what should be the topic for this year's conclave, $5 trillion was a very clear goal, now you could add quite a few things to it, that whether infrastructure will lead to $5 trillion economy or knowledge economy which is happening; it is a global phenomenon, the world is changing so fast.

By using whatever is happening on the knowledge economy front, we can improve productivity. When we talk about gross transaction value or per capita income growth, it is about the productivity of a nation. We believe that India as far as digital economy is concerned, is almost at par with anyone else; many systems have been built, for example payment system.

The capability of the lenders, particularly on the retail side, to use data analytics for what you call a faceless lending, it is faceless banking, but even to the lending there is a move and maybe we are doing it or building up the capability to do it today. But in the UK, when I was there from 2010 to 2012, you want to take a mortgage, you do not have to see your lender. Everything is automatic including your records about property. They are all digital, registration of mortgage is digital. So, it takes 24 hours to register and 24 hours to get a repossession also. This all rides on the strength of digital and that is where the productivity gains. When that productivity gain comes in, it definitely gets passed on to the consumers.

So, if you look at the mortgage rates in UK and the mortgage rates here, there is still a huge improvement possible provided the entire ecosystem moves in tandem.

This leads me to a few questions, first your mortgage announcement of 8.05 percent is quite a killer. Are you able to make money with such a fine rate?

We have to protect our margins. I have always maintained that on asset side transmission, what we have to do is to manage our liabilities.

So your net interest margins will not be hurt by this product?

No, that is what the assessment is. Anything we do, the margins have to be protected because in any case they are not very high. So, I do not consider that given all the credit cost for State Bank of India or for that matter any bank, a margin below 3 percent works; that is the floor.

This home loan, is it flying off the shelf, are there takers?

Very good response. In the first month when we launched it on July 1, we did Rs 400 crore worth of sanctions, so there is a good offtake.

Coming back to this knowledge economy theme, the banks launched the 59-minute sanctioning data base or product.

PSB 59-minute loan -- that is the name of the website.

That is the knowledge economy

That is what I talked about. Anyone who applies, they can get in-principle approval within 59 minutes. That is happening. However, there is still a process at the banks where there are still gaps because it is a new system.

Do you think interest rates can go down much further now because of this growth shock number that we have got, are you expecting 5 percent very soon?

If inflation goes down then again we will have to do adjustments on our liability side, so that the cost of funds comes down. And whatever costs come down, that will be passed on to the borrowers.

There are people now talking freely about repo rate going to 5 percent and in fact, there were research reports saying that now we will not be surprised with a dip even below 5 percent.

One thing is about all these prices in general when they go down then there is no bottom and when they go up, there is no ceiling. So we have to be very careful when we see this.

But you are not expecting that repo rate can fall below 5 percent?

It happens but then again the limitations will come.

So the need of the hour is for Reserve Bank of India to do external benchmarks?

I don’t think so because again if we believe in the market technology, we deregulated interest rate in 1991 or 1992, so why regulation around the interest rates. It can be deregulated. The RBI as a regulator has to ensure that there is complete transparency about the disclosures to the customers whether it is a depositor or a borrower. There has to be a complete transparency. What I am charging – if you are a borrower, you should understand what is the charge. There should not be any hidden charge, the communication has to be clear. How it will be applied.

Basically, you are saying that even if the repo goes below 5, there will be a problem passing on because the bank liabilities don’t fall so much?

Exactly. That is what we will have to see.

What about loans to NBFCs? The industry points out two, three hiccups; one is that PFC, REC are accounting for the large part and they hit ceiling everywhere, is that true?

That is one example of PFC, REC after merger. There is a RBI large exposure framework and they are governed by that.

Before I ask you some more questions on your knowledge economy, the merger announcement, a lot of people are looking at you and Bank of Baroda and immediately after the merger there was a fall in the total amount of lending; loan growth slowed in the quarter of the merger and a few quarters thereafter. Is that something we should be prepared for?

But we grew.

You did grow, but not immediately after the quarter, at that time it had fallen.

Immediately after the quarter it all depends on the demand also. It has nothing to do with the merger. The question is that, during this transition period, how do we manage our main bank and how the system works at those banks which will be merged. You need to take more care of the banks which will be merged.

Public sector bank shares have fallen partly because the fear is that this merger is going to initially take away the bandwidth of the management for integration and only then will they concentrate on growth. Is that a fair fear, it is expressed in the stock price?

Stock price if you ask me, at times is very irrational. I think it may be more to do with the overall sentiment -- that is one, and merger – market may be seeing that it is not value accretive; but that may not be value accretive the short term. However, this was a recommendation which was made 25 years ago and there will never be a right time.

You have gone through a merger, that is why I am asking you, initially a management bandwidth does get bogged down by integration, doesn’t it?

I have a huge number of people to handle all of this. There was a dedicated team which handled the merger and it was working one year before on the merger. Why did SBI merger go so smoothly? Because the preparation before the merger was very good and in eight weeks we did the data integration also.

If you speak about the data integration, starting from April 1, 2017 and May 28, 2017, the data merger of six banks had happened. However, that may not be the case with the other institutions.