See crude trading in a $80-82/bbl range this week

Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said the Nifty is diverging negatively and has formed a lower high, which is negative for the market. Here are excerpts from his exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) Yes, we are heading lower. The Nifty is diverging negatively and has formed a lower high at 10,970 as compared to 11,170, which was its all-time high. That is definitely a negative for the market.

A) The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) oscillator indicates whether the market is trending or not. It has given a sell signal by crossing below the trigger line, indicating that the upward trend is over and could be moving south.

A) It shows that the market breadth is weak. However, it does not mean that booking profit is the only solution. The longer market trend is still intact. If investments are in strong companies, then one should just remain invested or look to add more at current levels, if they are far away from their recent highs.

A) Small and midcaps generate returns irrespective of any market trend. If the ‘theme’ on which they have rallied in the past is still alive, then it does not make sense to exit. However, if the corresponding ‘theme’ has lost its presence in the market, then it is better to exit at current levels.

A) Crude should move between $80 per barrel and $82 per barrel, where it might rest or consolidate.