Securitised pool collection ratios slip during COVID-19 second wave, says Crisil

Collection ratios in securitised pools have dipped during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to rating agency Crisil. However, the decline has not been as sharp as in the first wave, Crisil said on July 21.

This is because localised restrictions had limited the impact on business activity and lack of moratorium from lenders meant that borrowers could not postpone their debt repayments, Crisil said.

Also, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been reworking their collection process since the onset of the pandemic by increasingly adopting electronic modes such as auto-debit, payment gateways and dedicated applications, Crisil said.

"In the first wave, collections fell as the majority of borrowers availed of moratorium relief and collections staff were unable to move around due to the stringent lockdowns," said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings.

"This prompted many financing entities to explore digital collection – an avenue that has played an important role in preventing a similar fall in collections during the second wave,” Sitaraman said.

"Such productivity enhancement was one of the reasons for the sharp recovery in collection ratios of securitised pools during the second half of last fiscal," Crisil said.

Further, as more businesses set up online modes for business continuity, their cash flows become less prone to disruption, Crisil said.

On 15 July, Crisil had released a report that said Securitisation deals have gained traction in June after a subdued April and May, boosting the volume for the first quarter of this fiscal by nearly three times on year to Rs 20,000 crore. Nevertheless, this was still only half of the pre-pandemic average, CRISIL said.

Further volumes in the first quarter of last fiscal were very muted due to a sharp impact on collections because of the moratorium and the pan-India stringent lockdown. Around 60 percent of the volumes for the last quarter was seen in June alone, the agency said.

According to the agency, April and May saw a sequential decline in collection efficiency of securitised pools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and accompanying state-specific lockdowns. Though a number of deals across originators and asset classes were under negotiation, dampened investor enthusiasm meant that most deals did not consummate, Crisil said.