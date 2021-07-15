Securitisation deals return, but still at half of pre-pandemic mark: CRISIL

Around 60 percent of the volumes for the last quarter was seen in June alone, the agency said.

Securitisation deals have gained traction in June after a subdued April and May, boosting the volume for the first quarter of this fiscal by nearly three times on-year to Rs 20,000 crore, rating agency CRISIL said on July 15. Nevertheless, this was still only half of the pre-pandemic average, CRISIL said.

Further volumes in the first quarter of last fiscal were very muted due to sharp impact on collections because of moratorium and the pan-India stringent lockdown. Around 60 percent of the volumes for the last quarter was seen in June alone, the agency said.

According to the agency, April and May saw a sequential decline in collection efficiency of securitised pools due to spike in COVID-19 cases and accompanying state specific lockdowns.

Though a number of deals across originators and asset classes were under negotiation, dampened investor enthusiasm meant that most deals did not consummate, CRISIL said.

percent “The impact of Covid-19 was clearly visible in the disbursements and collections of financiers. The restrictions on business activity, combined with caution exercised by companies keeping employee safety in mind, brought about an industry-wide slowdown in business operations," said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings Ltd.

"Besides, many entities had raised reasonable capital and liquidity to fortify their balance sheets in the past few quarters. This further diminished the appetite for immediate funding given lower disbursements, thus reducing the necessity for securitisation,” Sitaraman said.

Many non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) also scaled down disbursements and downsized fresh business plans, CRISIL said, adding physical cash-based collection activity suffered, resulting in lower collection ratios, diminishing interest further.