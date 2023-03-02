 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sectors that could face pressure from the expressway network

Ameya Joshi
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

A share of the traffic could shift to alternative modes, leading to reduced frequency of flights. At the same time, this will free up slots to expand to newer markets, which may not have been possible earlier due to slot constraints.

Representative image

Be sure to reach three hours before the scheduled departure time! That’s the message airlines send flyers relentlessly, via SMS, social media posts and just about every other means of communication.

But what if you were to make a road trip and reach your destination within those three hours, reaching before the flight has taken off?

It certainly is possible.

Recently, the prime minister inaugurated a section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. When complete, the eight-lane highway will be like no other in the country. And it promises to cut the current travel between Jaipur and Delhi from over five hours to three — exactly as much time as airlines want you to spend in the airport.