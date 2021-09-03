MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Section of SpiceJet employees go on strike at Delhi airport over salary issues

When asked about the matter, SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

PTI
September 03, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
Cargo operations have come to SpiceJet's rescue, so to say, with Q1-FY22 seeing the cargo arm reporting a net profit of Rs 30 crore. (Representative Image)

Cargo operations have come to SpiceJet's rescue, so to say, with Q1-FY22 seeing the cargo arm reporting a net profit of Rs 30 crore. (Representative Image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A section of employees of SpiceJet airline went on strike at the Delhi airport on Friday morning over issues related to reduced salaries, sources said.

When asked about the matter, SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

"A section of employees working at the Delhi airport and having some issues have met senior officials and the matter is being resolved," the spokesperson added.

Sources said the employees who went on strike discussed with the management their issues such as reduced salary and its disbursement.

SpiceJet has been paying reduced salaries to a significant number of employees since 2020 as its finances have been hit due to COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions. Other airlines in India have cut the salaries too since 2020 for the same reason.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Delhi Airport #salary #SpiceJet
first published: Sep 3, 2021 02:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.