you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Section of employees at MRF's Tiruvottiyur plant on strike

The Tiruvottiyur factory is one of the nine factories that MRF currently operates across the country.

Tyre maker MRF said on Tuesday a large number of workmen at its manufacturing plant at Tiruvottiyur near Chennai are on strike since February 2. The strike is illegal and the notice of the strike, including reasons for the same, has not been served on the company, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The workmen are objecting to the installation of CCTV cameras in the factory premises, it added.

"It may also be noted that installation of CCTV cameras is a requirement under the prevailing laws in Tamil Nadu," MRF said.

The company's management is also making efforts to reach an amicable settlement with the Union regarding wage revision agreement, it added.

"The same has been inconclusive and consequently the same is pending for adjudication before the Industrial Tribunal in Chennai," the tyre maker said.

The operations of the factory are being partly continued with the help of the workmen who are not part of the strike, it said adding that the company is taking necessary steps to restore normalcy at the earliest.

The Tiruvottiyur factory is one of the nine factories that MRF currently operates across the country.

MRF shares Tuesday ended 0.19 per cent down at Rs 54,320.55 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Business #Market news #MRF

