you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

SECI defers bids submission for 1,200 MW wind-solar hybrid capacities till May 7

SECI is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned SECI on April 23 extended deadline for submitting bids to set up 1,200 megawatt (MW) solar-wind hybrid power projects till May 7, as some of the queries of bidders have not been addressed yet.

"The last date for submission of the bids was April 23, 2019. But, bidders did not come forth to submit their bids as certain queries from their side remained unanswered. Thus, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has chosen to extend the bid submission deadline," an industry source said.

The source also said the pre-bid meeting for this auction was held earlier this month and the tender was floated on March 8.

In a notice on its web portal, SECI stated, "The last date of bid submission both online and offline is hereby extended till May 7, 2019, 1100 hours. The techno-commercial bid opening shall be carried out from 1400 hours on May 7, 2019."

According to the tender document, the tariff has been capped at Rs 2.7 per unit for the 1,200 MW capacities to go under the hammer under this auction.

The source said, "Capping of tariff has been an issue. There has been lukewarm response to renewable tenders due to capping of tariff."

The tender is for setting up of wind power plants on a 'build-own-operate' (BOT) basis and selling the wind power to SECI.

First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Business #India #SECI

