App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEC questions Elon Musk's tweet on taking Tesla private at $420 a share

The Tesla CEO on Tuesday tweeted that he wants to take Tesla private, and has already secured the funding for the same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made an inquiry into Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's recent tweets.

According to a report by CNBC, Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he was mulling over taking Tesla private at a price of USD 420 per share, and that funding for the same had already been secured.

The problem here is that Musk has since provided no information on the source of that funding; USD 420 per share would raise Tesla's value to about USD 71 billion. This is what has caught the SEC's attention and made them question Musk on the authenticity of his statements and why he chose to reveal his plans on Twitter.

Following the tweets, Tesla put up a letter, written by Musk to his employees, saying that the move is aimed at removing unnecessary distractions and attention the company draws from the public.

related news

Use of social media to make corporate announcements has been seen in the past, however, SEC keeps a tab on such actions. In July 2012, Netflix announced on Facebook that it had hit a performance milestone.  The SEC responded by sending a notice to CEO Reed Hastings which said that he could face charges.

In April 2013, the SEC ultimately ruled in favour of Hastings saying that it would allow companies to announce news and updates through social media but only if investors know about it beforehand.

The CNBC report quoted Dorsey and Whitney's Tom Gorman as saying that although Musk is not prohibited from making a statement through social media, as long as it is truthful, any hint of even a minimum false statement could have an obvious impact on Musk, Tesla, and even his other companies.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News #world

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.