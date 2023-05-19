SEBI’s QIB plans: Will religious trusts be included and cost banks heavily?

There is no limit to the number of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who can participate in the private placement of debt securities.

Banks may stand to lose a huge chunk of their fixed deposits if temple trusts are included in the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, which is a possibility going by the consultation paper released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

And the sums involved are substantial. For example, as of November 2022, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams—the body that manages the famous Tirupati temple—had about Rs 16,000 crore of deposits in banks (including Rs 5,300 crore in fixed deposits).

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, which is the governing and administrative body of Shri Saibaba’s Samadhi Temple, had over Rs 2,316 crore in fixed deposits of nationalised banks at the close of FY22, going by its annual statement. If the proposed QIB definition includes such entities, they may find it more worth their while to park their funds in debt securities instead of in banks.

In the consultation paper, released on May 16, the market regulator has said that it is looking to expand its definition of QIBs to include various entities including autonomous bodies and entities established, owned or controlled by the central or state governments.

According to SEBI, QIBs are a key resource for issuers seeking to raise funds through private placement of listed debt securities. The corporate bond market has been dominated by private placements, which make up almost 98 percent of the total issuances, and QIBs subscribed to around 94 percent of the total funds thus raised. Therefore, the market regulator is looking to expand the pool of QIB investors by adding new categories.

Temple trusts, the biggest of which hold thousands of crores as fixed deposits in banks, could fall in this category, going by the wording in the paper. Under the proposed category of entities for inclusion within the definition for QIBs for investing in debt markets is listed as “Regulatory authorities, autonomous bodies, authorities, boards or Commissions or Agencies, authorities, organizations or entities established, owned or controlled by the Central Government or a State Government”.

If trusts are covered under this definition—and there is some ambiguity here because of the wording of the circular—they can register as QIBs on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange and receive a notification whenever there is a private placement of debt securities.

“If they can register as QIBs, then they don’t have to be invited to participate in private debt placements. Whenever there is such an issue, all registered QIBs will get a notification and any of them can bid for it,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, a debt market veteran and founder of advisory Rockfort Fincap.

“If the temple trusts have an expert to guide them, they could start putting their money into debt securities… which could mean a huge loss for banks,” he added. While banks can give returns between 7 and 7.6 percent including the rates given to senior citizens, indicative coupon rates for AAA- to BBB-rated securities can vary between 7 percent and 12 percent, according to Srinivasan.

Also, there is no limit to the number of QIBs that can participate in such an issue. Under the Companies Act, 2013, the invitation to subscribe to securities under private placement cannot be sent to more than 200 entities. But QIBs are not counted in this 200-number limit.

Therefore, any number of religious trusts can participate in each such debt issuance.

Lack of clarity

According to legal experts, there is a need for clarity on whether religious trusts including temple trusts will be included in the new list of QIBs.

"SEBI would do well to clarify if this entry includes religious trusts. Every other item on this list is specific (be it reinsurance companies regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority or SEBI-registered entities with net worth of more than Rs 500 crore subject to guidelines specified by SEBI), but in entry number 5, there is an ambiguity," said Siddharth Raja, senior partner at law firm Vertices Partners.

"It could be seen to include religious trusts because of the addition of 'entities established, owned or controlled by the Central Government or a State Government'. But there is another interpretation that is possible, going by a principle in law called ejusdem generis, by which general items on a list that follow specific items take on the character of the specific items.

In this case, this list starts with regulatory authorities, therefore it could be interpreted that the entities that follow are regulatory in nature too. Given this ambiguity, SEBI needs to provide more clarity in the final draft," he added.

Another legal expert, who did not want to be named, said that the ambiguity may have been retained to allow religious trusts to participate in this asset class.

A third legal expert, who too did not want to be named, said that perhaps the market regulator meant to include autonomous bodies such as the Board of Control for Cricket in India but religious trusts may have been inadvertently given an opening because of the wording.

SEBI’s consulting paper said that these new categories of investors can be registered as QIBs if they fulfill three conditions. One is that it needs to self-certify that it has the necessary and appropriate expertise and skills to evaluate investments into debt securities, undertake risk management, and to carry out due diligence in such form as shall be specified and furnish the same to the stock exchange prior to commencing investments as a QIB.

Second is that the entity may either have a designated functionary or committee comprising of individuals with necessary expertise and skills; or that it may engage an independent registered investment advisor, portfolio manager or merchant banker (unconnected/unrelated with the specific debt issuance or issuer or issuer group or with the entity) on an on-going basis for evaluation, advising on risk management and/or for due diligence. The entity shall however take full responsibility for any investments/divestments in debt securities made by it from time to time.

The third is that SEBI may specify if any of the new category of QIBs may need to have a minimum amount of investible surplus, to be certified by its statutory auditor. This certification may then need to be furnished to the stock exchange concerned prior to commencing investments as a QIB. Thereafter, periodic self-certification by the entity will be required.

To Srinivasan, the last two categories are particularly interesting. According to him, the entities need to be educated in the asset class before participating in such debt issues. Also, what could help according to him is that trusts could have internal guidelines to decide which kind of debt issues they would participate in.