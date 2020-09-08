SEBI's push for corporatization of advisers mustn't be viewed from the lens of investor protection alone

Erik Hon

In driving corporatization, the market regulator SEBI is paving the way for advisers to build a sustainable business while dealing with big-business competition, shifting customer profiles, and the growing importance of corporate governance and compliance.

Viewing the recent SEBI updates to the registered investment adviser (RIA) regulation solely through the lens of investor protection is seeing only half the glass. With the push for corporatization, the regulation paves the way for strong structural growth, not only of advisory/distribution businesses themselves but also of ecosystems—regulatory and market-driven—that can improve their economics and scale. Such support is critical at a time when individual distributors are facing some pretty serious questions about their relevance and competitiveness in the market.

Let’s look at two contemporary trends to understand this well.

Commoditization of distribution and entry of big business: VC-funded fintech with deep pockets has made free transactional services a basic expectation. The direct-to-consumer approach has unlocked profitable access to the vast small-ticket, high-volume retail investor base, making the market attractive for big business. Hints about upcoming announcements from Amazon and Jio’s wealth management ventures are clear indicators of the increasing competition.

Customer preference for direct plans: My recent conversations with mutual fund distributors reveal that more and more customers have started to ask them about: a) direct plans; and b) conflict of interest. Data from AMFI also shows that the share of the distribution channel has shrunk by half in recent years, falling from 38 percent in FY13 to 17 percent in FY20. The share of investments in direct plans has almost doubled from 23 per cent in FY13 to 45 percent in FY20. In this scenario, we can expect the downward pressure on total expense ratios (TERs), and thus distribution commissions, to continue.

To compete and grow in such a market, advisers would have to move towards better professional qualifications, a more digital operational structure, and greater staying power (capital adequacy) in any case. The regulatory push is a timely enabler towards this state.

The need for scale

SEBI has barred individual advisers from running a hybrid (distribution + fee-based advisory) model while mandating a corporate license for advisers who wish to run both models together. The message is clear: distribution and advisory are both legitimate, but entirely different business models in terms of practice, infrastructure, and revenue. The decision to run one or the other, or both, has to be intentional, with the right resources to create a profitable, compliant, and resilient business. Resilience is especially important in this context because practices without a formal succession plan or continuity can have a seriously adverse impact on investors.

The push to corporatize has left the mid-size and smaller distributors feeling forced. For them, scaling up to form a company is akin to losing the unique branding of their individual practice, built mainly on relationships and personal reputation. However, with commissions trending down and big businesses moving in, size becomes vital to survive in the new landscape. Even without the regulation, consolidation rates amongst mid-size practices have picked up as they prepare to compete against deep pockets. By making market structures clear and standardized, the regulation now enables more resilient, future-ready corporate practices.

Delivering value as a distributor or as an advisor has also become a lot more expensive today. Customer acquisition has almost become a loss-leader activity, making traditional cost-based competition irrelevant. Increasingly, the focus is shifting towards value-based premiums, and practitioners need to invest in significant professional and operational infrastructure to achieve that. They can only become profitable if they have the staying power to earn back their capital outlays.

Growth ecosystems

In developed markets, only corporate entities can apply for a financial adviser license. The license requirements are onerous and serve as a high entry barrier. Individuals have to join a licensed company, and the company has to ensure proper governance and compliance of their advisers. This structure also helps build the confidence of investors when dealing with qualified and licensed advisers. Studying these markets reveals the role of professional ecosystems such as platforms, business advisory firms, and guilds in supporting and accelerating these businesses.

From qualifications to professional standards, best practices, technology, compliance, research, and marketing support, these ecosystems have led the growth and acceptance of advisory in their respective markets. With SEBI’s regulatory amendment, there is enough clarity now for similar growth ecosystems to develop around the RIA business model in India as well.

I see the following trends in growth acceleration for corporate advisory practices.

-Corporate RIAs to grow by recruiting and retaining good advisers as not many will be able to apply for the license and/or be keen to run a company

-More organised talent acquisition and development channels to emerge that attract new talent and intern them for the regulatory two years before eventually placing them in corporate practices

-Consolidation, either through business succession or collaboration, between mid-size and smaller practices to achieve scale

-The emergence of an RIA channel, akin to the distribution channel, beyond T1 and T2 cities; considering that advisers generally attract better quality clients and have no impact on TERs, we should see active support from AMCs in developing such a channel

Conclusion

Corporatization is not the end of boutique advisory practices, nor of the personal customer relationships that have differentiated practitioners for decades now. However, as direct-to-consumer platforms open the floodgates on retail investor acquisition, the markets will see a significant churn of advisory businesses. Eventually, many of the new investors will seek personalised advice and hand-holding, but it will take time for the dust to settle. Surviving through this churn is only possible if advisers invest in making their practices more professional and resilient. And SEBI’s mandate to corporatization is the best way to do so.