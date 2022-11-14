SEBI’s bond-platform regulations may help develop fixed-income market: Experts

The new regulations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the online bond platform may help develop the fixed-income market and increase investors’ confidence, bond traders said.

These regulations will help clear the doubts of investors as to how their investments are handled by online bond platforms.

"It will help to instill confidence among retail investors and provide a push to develop the fixed-income market. The unregulated market doesn’t have entry barriers and this leads to chaos and confusion among investors about the credibility of the counter-party they are dealing with," said Ankit Gupta, Founder BondsIndia.com.

"The new regulations open the doors for these entities to be regulated and give confidence to investors regarding any doubts they may have on the way their investments are handled," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of Investment Grade Group at JM Financial.

What do regulations say?

SEBI, on November 11, introduced the regulations for online bond platforms selling listed debt securities.

According to the rules, no person shall act as an online bond platform provider without a certificate of registration as a stock broker under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992. Such persons shall comply with the conditions of registration and such other requirements as may be specified by the Board from time to time. Online bond platform provider means any person operating or providing an online bond platform. Online bond platform means any electronic system, other than a recognised stock exchange or an electronic book provider platform, on which debt securities, which are listed or proposed to be listed, are offered and transacted," SEBI said in a notification. On September 30, SEBI had decided to introduce a regulatory framework to facilitate providers of online bond platforms that are selling listed debt securities. What happens to unregistered platforms? The capital market regulator has said that an online bond platform provider without a certificate of registration on or prior to the date of regulations coming into force may continue to do so for a period of three months from the date of regulation coming into force or such other time period as may be specified by the Board, or if it has made an application for a certificate of registration within the specified period, till the disposal of such application by the Board. "Given that the retail segment is at a nascent stage and the new generation of investors are increasingly making investments on their own, rather than relying on pooled investments, we believe most of them will be registered and continue their operations," Manglunia added. Dealers said those entities dealing with unlisted papers and off-market settlements may find it difficult, going forward, and may take some time to realign themselves to the new regulations. "This will also bring in democratisation between the institutions and the non-institutional fixed income business. The regulations were much-needed to bring transparency and trust among retail investors for investing in bonds through online platforms," Gupta added.

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets.

