SEBI’s bond-platform regulations may help develop fixed-income market: Experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Now on, no person shall act as an online bond platform provider without a certificate of registration under SEBI rules. The unregulated market was not having any entry barrier and this had led to confusion among investors, say dealers.

The new regulations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the online bond platform may help develop the fixed-income market and increase investors’ confidence, bond traders said.

These regulations will help clear the doubts of investors as to how their investments are handled by online bond platforms.

"It will help to instill confidence among retail investors and provide a push to develop the fixed-income market. The unregulated market doesn’t have entry barriers and this leads to chaos and confusion among investors about the credibility of the counter-party they are dealing with," said Ankit Gupta, Founder BondsIndia.com.

"The new regulations open the doors for these entities to be regulated and give confidence to investors regarding any doubts they may have on the way their investments are handled," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of Investment Grade Group at JM Financial.

What do regulations say?

SEBI, on November 11, introduced the regulations for online bond platforms selling listed debt securities.