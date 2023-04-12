SEBI unveils new logo on 35th foundation day; take a look

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) unveiled its new logo on April 12, at a ceremony marking the regulatory body's 35th foundation day in Mumbai.

The new SEBI logo retains its traditional blue colour palette, while also reflecting the “aspiration of a new and modern nation that works for the prosperity of every Indian”, a release stated.

The ceremony to unveil the new logo was attended by former chairpersons and whole-time members of the market regulator.

"SEBI’s new logo seeks to reflect the unique combination of rich traditions of SEBI and new data and technology based approach to all the three areas of its mandate in the securities market - development and regulation of the securities market and investor protection," said SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, while formally unveiling the logo.

Moneycontrol News