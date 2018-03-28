App
Mar 28, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi to lower expenses charged by MFs to increase penetration

The move will help reduce the cost of investing in MFs, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters here after the board meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to reduce the additional expenses charged by mutual funds by 15 basis points to aimed at increasing penetration of such products among investors.

"Based on data and the recommendations of Mutual Fund Advisory Committee (MFAC), the board approved the proposal to reduce the maximum additional expense permitted to be charged to a mutual fund scheme from 20 basis points to 5 basis points," Sebi noted. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In 2012, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had permitted MFs to charge 20 basis points of assets under management of the scheme in lieu of exit loads, or the sum mobilised from investors when they offload holdings.

Sebi has approved the amendment to the regulatory framework to enable disclosures related to MFs in investor-friendly electronic form.

The board has approved certain proposals like dispense with the requirement of publication of daily net asset value (NAV), sale or repurchase prices in newspapers and of sending physical copies of scheme annual reports or abridged summary to all the investors whose email addresses are not available and statement of scheme portfolios to unitholders on half-yearly basis.

Instead, these details will be placed on the websites of Amfi and MF houses.

