Sebi to auction properties of Networth Marketing, Arise Bhoomi Developers

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday said it will auction properties of Arise Bhoomi Developers and Networth Marketing next month to recover money that was raised from investors through illegal Collective Investment Schemes (CIS).

The regulator will auction a total of 15 properties of these two firms for a reserve price totalling Rs 52.5 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in two separate notices. Out of the 15 properties, 11 belongs to Arise Bhoomi Developers and the remaining four to Networth Marketing.

The properties put on the block include agricultural land, land parcels, a plot and a shop, situated in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Inviting bids for the sale of recovery proceedings initiated against the two companies and their directors, Sebi said auction of the properties belonging to Arise Bhoomi Developers and Networth Marketing will be conducted through online mode on August 26 and August 30, respectively during 10.30 am to 12 noon.

Adroit Technical Services Limited has been appointed as the e-auction service provider. The regulator said the bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, title of properties put on auction and claims, among others, prior to submitting their bids.

"The properties are being sold with all the existing and future encumbrances whether known or unknown to Sebi. Sebi shall not be responsible in any way for any third party claims/rights/dues, etc," the notice said. Arise Bhoomi Developers had mobilised funds during 2013-14 from the public in the name of 'purchase of agricultural land' through its various investment schemes, promising them an expected sum at the end of the contract.

Networth Marketing raised money from investors through various "schemes of booking and sale of plots of land" which were in the nature of CIS. The two firms launched these schemes without obtaining necessary approvals from Sebi.

The regulator, through its two orders passed in June 2016 and August 2017, ordered the companies and their directors to refund investors' money. Besides, they were barred from the securities market for four years.