Sebi to auction properties of 3 firms on May 30 to recover investors' money

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it will auction properties of three firms — Infinity Realcon, Bishal Group of companies and Sumangal Industries — next month to recover money illegally raised from investors.

A total of 26 properties of three companies will be auctioned at a reserve price of over Rs 21 crore, according to a public notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Of the 26 properties, 13 relate to Infinity Realcon, 10 belong to the Bishal Group of companies (Bishal Abasan India Ltd, Bishal Distillers Ld, Bishal Agri-Bio Industries Ltd, Bishal Horticulture and Animal Projects Ltd) and three of Sumangal Industries.

These properties include land parcels, single-storied buildings, a residential building and a flat located in West Bengal.  Inviting bids for the sale of properties in the recovery proceedings against the three companies and their promoters and directors, Sebi said the auction will be conducted online on May 30 — from 1030 hours to 1230 hours.