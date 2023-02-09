English
    Sebi to auction assets of Infinity Realcon, Sunheaven Agro on March 13 to recover investors' money

    The nine properties to be auctioned include land parcels and a multi-storied building, situated across West Bengal. The total reserve price of these properties is pegged at Rs 3 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST
    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it will auction 9 properties belonging to four companies -- Infinity Realcon, Bharat Krishi Samriddhi Industries, Ravi Kiran Realty India and Sunheaven Agro India -- on March 13 to recover investors' money.

    These companies had raised funds from investors without complying with regulatory norms.

    The nine properties to be auctioned include land parcels and a multi-storied building, situated across West Bengal. The total reserve price of these properties is pegged at Rs 3 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

    Inviting bids, Sebi said auction of the properties will be conducted through online mode on March 13 during 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Of the 9 properties to go under the hammer, 4 belongs to Bharat Krishi Samriddhi Industries, 3 relate to Infinity Realcon and one each of Sunheaven Agro India and Ravi Kiran Reality India.