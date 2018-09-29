App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 07:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI slaps Rs 70 lakh fine on Regency Hospital, directors

They were found violating norms pertaining to fraudulent and unfair trade practices

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Market regulator SEBI has slapped a total penalty of Rs 70 lakh on Uttar Pradesh-based Regency Hospital as well as its two promoters for fraudulent trading in the company's shares.

In two separate orders issued on Friday, SEBI imposed fine of Rs 15 lakh on Regency Hospital, and Rs 25 lakh each on Managing Director Atul Kapoor and Whole Time Director Rashmi Kapoor.

They were found violating norms pertaining to fraudulent and unfair trade practices. Both are also promoters of the firm.

Additionally, Rs 5 lakh was imposed on Regency for failing to disclose to the exchange about information received from its promoters regarding their pledged securities.

related news

The watchdog examined the movement of the scrip during the period from April to September 2011. Subsequently, it was found that the firm and the directors along with other connected entities executed synchronised trades, reversal trades, and self-trades among themselves, resulting in artificial volumes.

"Noticees employed and induced the services of the connected entities to trade among themselves to show an appearance of volume in the market by also executing structured, synchronised, reversal and self trades to show artificial volume.

"This was also coupled with the impact on traded prices by executing first trades for the day so as to set the price for trading day, contributing the price rise in the scrip," the regulator said. The noticees are Regency Hospital and the two directors.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 07:40 am

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Market #Regency Hospital #Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBl)

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.