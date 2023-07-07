Fidelity Management and Research Company fined Rs 1 cr for operating without FPI licence

The market regulator has fined Fidelity Management and Research Company (FMRC) Rs 1 crore for violating SEBI (FPI) Regulations, in an order dated July 7.

FMRC was found to have operated as a foreign portfolio investor without the necessary registration for one year and six months.

In a separate order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also fined JP Morgan Chase Bank Rs 22.1 lakh violating sections under the Sebi (FPI) Regulations, 2019, including ensuring only registered foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are allowed to participate in securities market and reassessing the eligibility of an FPI investor following a change in its structure or constitution or change in common ownership or control.

In August 2021, designated depository participant (DDP) JPMC informed Sebi about the delay in intimation of change in material information of Fidelity Investments Money Management (FIMM). FIMM had been registered as an FPI and the material information involved its merger with its affiliate Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRC).

Following this, Sebi investigated this delay.

The examination revealed that the merger of FIMM with FMRC led to the cessation of FIMM, the entity which was registered as FPI. However, after the merger, the surviving entity — FMRC — which had not obtained FPI registration, operated in the Indian securities market under the name, accounts and FPI registration of FIMM.

After Sebi started adjudication proceedings against FMRC, a showcause notice was issued to FMRC, asking the latter why an enquiry should not be held against and a penalty imposed on it.

FMRC submitted to Sebi that it believed that the merger only resulted in a name change and not a material change as all the legal obligations and rights of FIMM were assumed by FMRC post merger and there was no change in control. They added that, when they shared their merger documents with their DDP, their DDP did not clearly inform them that the merger of FIMM into FMRC constituted a material change.

In the order, the Sebi official noted that FIMM, through its Global Custodian (‘GC’), had informed the DDP that FIMM, along with 3 other entities, were expected to be merged with FMRC on or about January 1, 2020. In response, DDP via an email dated October 15, 2019, inter alia, asked the GC to confirm their understanding that FIMM will cease to exist as a legal entity in its individual capacity and therefore should surrender its FPI license after clearing all its cash/ security balances in India. “DDP further stated that they were not clear how this event could be accepted as a case of name change if the entity does not exist as an independent entity,” stated the order.

But the GC did not respond to the DDP’s query but merely shared merger related documents with the DDP and asked the later to advise on the action needed to be taken. To this, DDP reiterated the queries it had asked in its earlier mail but those queries went unanswered again, stated the Sebi order.

In July 2021, the DPP blocked FIMM’s account after a query from Citibank led the DPP to investigate into FIMM’s FPI status. After this, FMRC resent the documents it had sent earlier to DPP and an additional document regarding the merger.

According to the Sebi order, the information on the merger was therefore not done on FMRC’s volition but was done following their account being blocked by the DPP.

Also according to the order, FMRC “purposefully delayed in informing about the material change for about 1 year 6 Months and 20 Days from the date of merger. i.e., January 01, 2020 to date of Blocking of Accounts by DDP i.e., July 20, 2021. In fact the information from the Noticee came later on July 28, 2021.”

The Sebi official said that FMRC cannot take shelter “under the garb of lack of knowledge, as ignorance of law cannot be an excuse to evade liability arising under the law due to such non-compliance”.