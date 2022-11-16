 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi Settlement Scheme II on illiquid option cases: Strong response so far; to end on November 21

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

The settlement scheme 2022 that commenced on August 22 will end on November 21.

Representative image

Markets regulator Sebi's settlement scheme on illiquid option cases will be open for another five days till Monday, and it has received a strong response with over 7,000 entities already applied under this by paying the settlement amount, sources said on Wednesday.

The scheme provides an opportunity for the entities who have executed reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment of BSE between April 1, 2014, to September 30, 2015, and against whom enforcement action initiated by Sebi is pending, to settle the case.

The settlement scheme 2022 that commenced on August 22 will end on November 21.

The present scheme has been made easier as the entities can apply online instead of submission of physical papers. The scheme was also made attractive so that many entities could avail the same. Most of the entities can settle their proceedings by paying only Rs 1 lakh as a settlement amount.

According to the sources, more than 7,000 entities have already applied under the Settlement Scheme by paying the settlement amount.

The advantage of participation in the scheme is that entities are not subjected to further quasi-judicial proceedings on the same matter. The settlement is also done without admission of guilt.