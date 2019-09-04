Sebi seeks response from IndiGo on fresh Gangwal letter

Markets regulator Sebi has sought response from InterGlobe Aviation on a fresh letter by the company's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal regarding corporate governance issues.

Gangwal and co-promoter Rahul Bhatia have differences over certain corporate governance matters at InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, InterGlobe Aviation said Sebi has sought comments on a letter written by Gangwal on August 30. "The company will provide its response to the Sebi," the filing said.