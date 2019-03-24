App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI seeks greater powers to inspect books, financial records of listed firms

At present, SEBI is empowered to conduct such inspections in case of violations relating to insider trading and fraudulent or unfair trade practices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With an aim to thwart financial frauds, regulator SEBI has sought powers to conduct inspection of books of accounts of listed companies for contravention of any securities law and also to take direct action against the fraudsters. Besides, SEBI has proposed a heavy penalty for altering, destroying, mutilating, concealing or falsifying records and documents or other tangible objects with an intent to obstruct, impede or influence a legal investigation.

At present, SEBI is empowered to conduct such inspections in case of violations relating to insider trading and fraudulent or unfair trade practices.

However, the regulator has now asked the government that its power to undertake inspection of books at listed companies should be for contravention of any securities laws without limiting it to violations relating to one or two regulations, a senior official said.

The SEBI Act empowers the regulator to conduct inspection of any book, register or other documents and records of any listed company if it has reasonable grounds to believe that the company has been indulging in insider trading or fraudulent and unfair trade practices relating to securities markets.

related news

In its new proposal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked the government to broaden this power to all cases where the regulator suspects a violation of any securities law.

SEBI has also proposed that any disgorgement order for recovery of illegal gains should be applicable to all joint actors, without making it conditional on the gains or averted losses of the violators.

In another amendment to the SEBI Act, the regulator has sought to replace the term 'material or non-public information' with 'unpublished price sensitive information' to bring in greater consistency of legal phrases used for insider trading laws.

Also, the penalty for insider trading violations is currently imposed on those dealing in securities "on the basis" of material or non-public information, which the regulator has suggested changing to "while in possession".

Regarding the additional penalty, SEBI is of the view that there is a need to create an obligation on an individual not to alter, destroy, mutilate, conceal or falsify the records to hamper investigation and therefore all such acts should be treated as 'fraudulent' and actionable under the securities laws.

Such acts would lead to a minimum penalty of Rs 5 lakh, which may extend to Rs 10 crore or three times the amount of profit made from such an act, whichever is higher.

In another proposed amendment, SEBI has said no person should employ or assist in employing any device, scheme or artifice to manipulate books of accounts or financial statements of a listed company to directly or indirectly manipulate the share price, or to hide the diversion, siphon off the funds or assets or earnings of a listed firm or a proposed-to-be-listed company.

SEBI is of the view that it should be empowered to take direct action against perpetrators of financial frauds as such acts that have adverse impact on not only the shareholders of the company but also impacts the confidence of investors in the securities markets.

The primary responsibility of monitoring or supervision of books of accounts of companies is with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs under the Companies Act. However, SEBI has suggested that it should also be given powers to take direct action in case of fraud committed by manipulating books of accounts or of financial statements at listed companies.

Such acts typically are aimed at manipulating the share price, hiding fund diversions, misutilising the public issue proceeds or siphoning off the proceeds, assets or earnings of a listed company.

The proposed amendment has been made as per a recommendation of the Fair Market Conduct Committee, constituted by the regulator.

Officials said the final decision on the proposed changes would be taken only after taking into account the views of the Finance Ministry and also of the Corporate Affairs Ministry in a few cases. While the Finance Ministry is already in agreement on some proposals, there are differences in case of a few others.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Business #India #SEBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Files Complaint with Tripura CEO Against Rahul Gandhi

RJD Announces Names of Candidates for Two LS Seats for 2nd Phase; Cong ...

'They Are Time-Bomb, Defuse Them Soon': Syria Kurds Urge World to Take ...

CBSE to Introduce Artificial Intelligence, Yoga as New Subjects

Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon ...

Norway Airlifts Passengers off Cruise Ship Caught in Storm

'Brahmin Can't be Chowkidar': Subramanian Swamy's Explanation for Not ...

Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan ...

Rashid Khan Named UNICEF Afghanistan's National Ambassador

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

IPL 2019: Here are the plans on offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Air ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Andre Russell remo ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!

Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam trailer will give you all the scary fe ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.