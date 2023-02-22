Sebi seeks details on Adani Group firms' loans and securities from rating agencies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought details of all ratings of local loans and securities of Adani group companies from credit rating firms, the Economic Times reported.

The Indian capital markets regulator asked rating companies to share information, which would include all outstanding ratings, outlook, and possible updates from any discussions with officials of the business group.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Sebi is probably trying to ascertain whether the sharp fall in stock prices of several Adani companies would have any bearing on the liquidity positions and the debt repayment capability of the borrowing companies... Most of this information, however, is in public domain," a person aware of the communication from the regulator told ET.

Moneycontrol News