    SEBI revamps advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund

    The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the markets regulator, or through any other agency, for utilisation of the Sebi Investor Protection and Education Fund.

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
    SEBI | Image: Shutterstock

    Capital markets regulator SEBI has restructured its advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF).

    The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the markets regulator, or through any other agency, for utilisation of the SEBI Investor Protection and Education Fund.

    The eight-member committee will now be chaired by G Mahalingam, former Whole Time Member of SEBI, according to the latest update with the markets watchdog.

    The panel was earlier headed by Abraham Koshy, former professor of IIM-Ahmedabad.

    Rejigging its committee, SEBI has listed Vijay Kumar Venkataraman, chief-trade services at Nurture.farm and former MD and CEO of NCDEX; and Mrin Agarwal, founder of Finsafe India among the new inductees.

    A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and M G Parameswaran, founder of brand-building.com, will continue as a member of the committee.

    The committee also comprises three SEBI officials — executive director GP Garg and chief general managers N Hariharan and Jayanta Jash.

    In 2013, the regulator had set up a committee to find out ways and means to best utilise the investor protection and education fund.
