App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI relaxes compliance norms for listed NCDs, CPs & municipal debt issuers

The latest move, the market regulator noted in a circular, is part of an ongoing exercise to ease the compliance burden during the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 23 has relaxed some compliance provisions with regard to listed entities that have listed their non-convertible debentures (NCDs), non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS), commercial papers (CPs) and municipal debt securities.

The issuance date for debt securities has been extended by 60 days until May 31 while the timeline for filing of large corporate initial and annual disclosures has been extended until June 30.

The latest move, the market regulator noted in a circular, is part of an ongoing exercise to ease the compliance burden during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Close

Last week, SEBI allowed listed companies to defer disclosure of their Q4 and annual earnings by 45 days to June 30. The regulator also announced measures to make short-selling of stocks difficult in order to counter the market volatility triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

related news

Also Read | SEBI cracks down on market volatility, makes short selling tough

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Market news #Securities and Exchange Board of India #stocks

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.