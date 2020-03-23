SEBI relaxes compliance norms for listed NCDs, CPs & municipal debt issuers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 23 has relaxed some compliance provisions with regard to listed entities that have listed their non-convertible debentures (NCDs), non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS), commercial papers (CPs) and municipal debt securities.



In an ongoing exercise to ease the compliance burden during the #CoronavirusOutbreak, @SEBI_India has decided to relax some compliance provisions with regard to listed entities that have listed their NCDs, NCRPS, CPs and municipal debt securities. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/wOBfP0xdjO

— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

The issuance date for debt securities has been extended by 60 days until May 31 while the timeline for filing of large corporate initial and annual disclosures has been extended until June 30.

The latest move, the market regulator noted in a circular, is part of an ongoing exercise to ease the compliance burden during the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, SEBI allowed listed companies to defer disclosure of their Q4 and annual earnings by 45 days to June 30. The regulator also announced measures to make short-selling of stocks difficult in order to counter the market volatility triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.