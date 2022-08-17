Sebi rejigs advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund

Capital markets regulator Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF). The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the markets regulator, or through any other agency, for utilisation of the Sebi Investor Protection and Education Fund. The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the markets regulator, or through any other agency, for utilisation of the Sebi Investor Protection and Education Fund.

The eight-member committee will now be chaired by Monika Halan, writer, speaker and professor at NISM, according to the latest update with the markets watchdog. The panel was earlier headed by G Mahalingam, former whole-time member of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Prior to Mahalingam, the committee was chaired by Abraham Koshy, former professor of IIM-Ahmedabad.

A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; M G Parameswaran, founder of brand-building.com; Vijay Kumar Venkataraman, chief-trade services at Nurture.farm and former MD and CEO of NCDEX; and Mrin Agarwal, founder of Finsafe India, will continue as members of the committee. The committee also comprises three Sebi officials -- executive director G P Garg and chief general managers Santosh Sharma and Jayanta Jash.

In 2013, the regulator had set up a committee to find out ways and means to best utilise the investor protection and education fund.