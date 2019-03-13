App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi provides framework, timeline for counter offer process

The book value per share of the company shall be disclosed in the public announcement for counter offer, the regulator said in a circular.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with the framework and timeline for the counter offer process. The counter offer is made in case the price discovered through reverse book building (RBB) is not acceptable to the promoter or the acquirer.

The book value per share of the company shall be disclosed in the public announcement for counter offer, the regulator said in a circular.

Additionally, the letter of offer shall contain details of the counter offer, activity schedule, among other details in a prescribed format.

Regarding the timeline for counter offer, Sebi said the promoters or acquirers making public announcement of the offer through stock exchange mechanism shall do so within two days from the date of closure of RBB bidding process.

related news

The publication of counter offer will have to be made in the same newspapers where original RBB was published within four days from the closure of the RBB bidding process, it added.

The opening of counter offer bidding process shall not be done later than seven days from the date of public announcement, while its closing shall be done within five working days of its opening.

The letter of offer for the counter offer needs to be dispatched within four working days from the closure of the bidding process, Sebi said.

The promoters need to make announcement regarding success or failure of the counter offer within five days of the closing of the counter offer bidding process.

The payment of consideration and return of equity shares has to be made in ten days from the closing of counter offer.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:14 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reverse Book Building #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Successfully Test-fires 'Smart Weapon' From JF-17 Fighter Jet

Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break Histor ...

How Andhra Pradesh Voted In Assembly And LS Polls In The Past Three El ...

Mayawati's Latest Single. I Don't Want to Hold Your Hand

Wait and Watch, Says BJP as it Works Out Plan to Win Guna and Chhindwa ...

For BJP, Nationalism a Strategy to Win Polls Just Like Priyanka’s En ...

BJP's 1st List of Candidates From Karnataka to be Finalised on March 1 ...

Assam Elephant Death: Forest Department Had Warned Army Against Killer ...

BJP Like a Psychiatric Patient, Says Mamata Banerjee After it Asks EC ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav and B ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.