    Sebi proposes to enhance role, accountability of mutual fund trustees

    In addition, the regulator has suggested to enhance the accountability of board of asset management company (AMC).

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST
    Source: ShutterStock/Representative image

    Amidst growing scale of the mutual fund industry, capital markets regulator Sebi has proposed to increase the role and accountability of the trustees in a bid to safeguard unitholders' interest.

    Also, Sebi has proposed a common platform for dissemination of public announcements by mutual funds.

    In order to have an independent review mechanism for the decisions of AMC from the perspective of the unitholders' interest across all products and services, Sebi has proposed to mandate that a "Unit Holder Protection Committee (UHPC) should be constituted by board of AMC".