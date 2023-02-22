 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi proposes measures to strengthen corporate governance at listed entities

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

To address the issue of certain shareholders enjoying special rights perpetually, Sebi proposed that any special right granted to a shareholder of a listed entity should be subject to shareholder approval once every 5 years from the date of the grant of such special rights.

To strengthen the corporate governance at listed entities, capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed a regulatory framework to address the issue of certain shareholders enjoying special rights perpetually.

In addition, the regulator has suggested measures to address the issues related to agreements binding listed entities and 'board permanency’ at listed entities. Also, it is considering addressing the issue pertaining to sale, disposal or lease of assets of a listed entity outside the ’Scheme of Arrangement’ framework.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public till March 7 on the proposal. To address the issue of certain shareholders enjoying special rights perpetually, Sebi proposed that any special right granted to a shareholder of a listed entity should be subject to shareholder approval once every 5 years from the date of the grant of such special rights.

Further, the existing special rights available to shareholders should be renewed within a period of 5 years from the date of notification of the amendments to the LODR Regulations. This comes amid public institutional shareholders are increasingly voicing their concerns against special rights being conferred upon the promoters, founders and certain body corporates of those companies.