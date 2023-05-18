Sebi proposes amendment to price-sensitive information norms to rein in insider trading

Post a 2019 amendment, on many occasions, information or event that should have been categorised as UPSI was not done so by the listed entity.

The capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has proposed to amend insider trading regulations, after observing material events that have an impact on stock prices are not being reported effectively by listed companies.

In a study conducted with the stock exchanges, Sebi found that listed companies categorised unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) correctly only in 8 percent of the instances. That indicates that the listed entities got it wrong in 92 percent of the instances!

The market regulator said that this failure by the companies was hampering its efforts to curb insider trading practices.

In a consulting paper released on May 18, Sebi wrote that they are seeking the amend the definition of UPSI under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 “to bring greater clarity and uniformity of compliance in the ecosystem” by linking UPSI to “material events” as defined under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The consultation paper said, “The draft of the proposed amendment is as under: Regulation 2(1)(n) of PIT Regulations . . . “(vi) material event in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015”.

‘Material’ exclusion

The current definition of UPSI came from a report submitted by the Committee on Fair Market Conduct in August 2017 under the Chairmanship of TK Viswanathan, Ex-Secretary General, Lok Sabha and Ex-Law Secretary.

They submitted the report in August 2018 and recommended amendments to SEBI Act, 1992; SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; and SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Markets) Regulations, 2003.

On the insider-trading regulations, they said that the definition of UPSI given under it was inclusive and that “material events in accordance with the listing agreement” are deemed to be UPSI.

On the other hand, they seem to have found disclosure norms under LODR regulations superfluous.

“Material events” as stated in Regulation 68 of LODR Regulations is as follows: “Disclosure of material events or information. The listed entity shall promptly inform the stock exchange(s) of all events which are material, all information which is price sensitive and/or have bearing on performance/operation of the listed entity.”

Sebi’s latest consultation paper stated, “The Committee noted that the aforesaid regulation requires disclosures of material events or information which may or may not be price sensitive.”

It added, “Accordingly, the Committee is of the view that all material events which are required to be disclosed as per the Regulation 68 of the LODR Regulations may not necessarily be UPSI under the PIT Regulations. Since the definition of UPSI is inclusive, the Committee recommends the removal of the explicit inclusion of ‘material events in accordance with the listing agreement” in the definition of UPSI’.”

While the committee’s recommendations were met with a positive response, the definition of UPSI under insider trading regulations was modified to exclude “material events in accordance with the listing agreement”.

This was done in good faith, believing that the listed entities would categorise UPSI correctly and in line with the spirit of the insider trading regulations. However, that was not how it played out.

Poor reporting standards

Sebi, along with stock exchanges, studied nearly 1,100 press releases and found that, in 227 instances, the information given out caused a price movement of 2 percent after adjusting for the index. Of these 227 instances, only in 18 instances was the information categorised as UPSI and in 209 instances it was not. Therefore, the listed entities categorised it correctly only 8 percent of the time.

The consulting paper stated, “It was observed from the analysis that, by and large companies categorised only the items explicitly mentioned in Regulation 2(1)(n) of PIT Regulations as UPSI. The market feedback also suggested that most companies consider this to be a ‘uniform practice’ since this is explicitly articulated in PIT Regulations.”