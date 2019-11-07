SEBI permits segregated portfolio of debt market instruments by mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) November 7 permitted the creation of a segregated portfolio of unrated debt or money market instruments by mutual funds.

According to a release by the regulator, the creation of a segregated portfolio is subject to certain conditions given below as taken from the circular:

- Segregated portfolio of such unrated debt or money market instruments may be created only in case of actual default of either the interest or principal amount. As per SEBI circular dated December 28, 2018, credit event is considered for the creation of a segregated portfolio, however for the purpose of this circular ‘actual default’ by the issuer of such instruments shall be considered for the creation of a segregated portfolio

- AMCs shall inform AMFI immediately about the actual default by the issuer Upon being informed about the default, AMFI shall immediately inform the same to all AMCs Pursuant to dissemination of information by AMFI about actual default by the issuer, AMCs may segregate the portfolio of debt or money market instruments of the said issuer in terms of SEBI circular dated December 28, 2018

- All other terms and conditions as stated in SEBI circular dated December 28, 2018, shall remain the same

- Paragraph C-3 of the aforesaid circular stands modified as under:

“Creation of segregated portfolio shall be optional and at the discretion of the AMC. It should be created only if the Scheme Information Document (SID) of the scheme has provisions for a segregated portfolio with adequate disclosures. All new schemes to be launched after the date of this circular shall have the enabling provisions included in the SID for creation of segregated portfolio”