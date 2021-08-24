MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi penalises six individuals for violating insider trading rules in Titan case

In six separate orders, Sebi said these individuals were employees or designated persons of Titan at the time of the violation.

PTI
August 24, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday penalised six individuals for violating insider trading norms in the matter of Titan Company Ltd.

The regulator has levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Muniraj Radhakrishnan, Gangadhar Sudheer Kallihal, Punit Juneja, Jayraj P, Arjun Ramji Vishwakarma and Mekat George.

In six separate orders, Sebi said these individuals were employees or designated persons of Titan at the time of the violation.

While in employment of Titan, they had transacted in securities of the company on two occasions between the quarter ended June 2018 and March 2019.

The total traded value of the securities by each of them was in excess Rs 10 lakh.

Close

Related stories

Under the norms, they were required to make disclosures to Titan for each of the transactions within two working days. However, they did not make the disclosures.

By doing so, they violated the prohibition of insider trading (PIT) norms.

They have contended that were not aware about Sebi Act, PIT regulations and the company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading.

The orders came after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received a letter from Titan, wherein the company intimated the regulator about contravention of insider trading norms and company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading by some of its designated persons/ employees.

Thereafter, Sebi conducted an investigation in the scrip of Titan and observed several instances of non-compliance of insider trading rules during the period April 2018 to March 2019 by employees and designated persons of the company.
PTI
Tags: #Business #insider trading #Market news #SEBI #Titan Company Ltd
first published: Aug 24, 2021 08:12 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.