SEBI penalises Manpasand Beverages, its directors for flouting regulatory norms

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

Sebi slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MBL), Rs 7 lakh on Dhirendra Singh (Chairman and MD of MBL), Rs 5 lakh on Abhishek Singh (whole time director), Rs 2 lakh each on Milind Babar, Chirag Doshi and Paresh Thakkar (CFO).

The order came after SEBI conducted an investigation with respect to the misstatement/manipulation of the financial statements of MBL for FY17-18. (Representative image)

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied fines totalling Rs 33 lakh on Manpasand Beverages and its directors for violating regulatory norms.

It also imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh Dhirendra Singh, Abishek Singh and Dhruv Agrawal (jointly and severally).

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation with respect to the misstatement/manipulation of the financial statements of MBL for FY17-18.